Oh how sweet it is to forgo the trite traditions we’ve come to expect at Valentine’s Day. Nix the candy and go straight for chocolate beers.

Seriously, you don’t have to buy flowers or sit on top of two-dozen other couples at an overpriced prix fixe dinner. If you’re in a relationship, you just need to show effort. Small gestures make huge impacts. Actually write out a card. Don’t just sign your name at the bottom. If you want to buy a gift, don’t just buy something for the sake of buying something. Make it thoughtful. No one wants drugstore chocolates and flowers picked up in haste. And if you’re riding solo, no need to wallow; relish in your own company.

Whether you’re in a committed relationship, you’re playing the field, or you’re happily unattached, do Valentine’s Day the way you want to this year. Want to order in from your favorite restaurant or cook an elaborate meal at home? Have at it. But instead of decadent dark, milk, or white chocolate, opt for chocolate beers instead.

Valentine’s Day couldn’t come at a better time. For most of the country, the weather is still bone-chillingly cold. That means it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy a chocolate beer. For the uninitiated, a chocolate beer (usually a stout or porter) has a strong chocolate flavor, usually due to the use of chocolate, dark, and/or roasted malts—or even the addition of actual chocolate.

Luckily, there are tons of tasty options available on the market. Below, you’ll find 10 of our favorite beers that are way better than any Valentine’s Day candy.

