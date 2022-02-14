10. Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout Get It

No chocolate beer list is complete without Brooklyn Black Chocolate Stout. Originally created by brewmaster Garrett Oliver, this Russian imperial stout gets its chocolate flavor from the use of six different malts. The result is a decadent, dessert-like beer with notes of roasted malts, dark chocolate, and freshly brewed coffee.

[$9.99, 4-pack; drizly.com]

