Smooth, Velvety Chocolate Beers to Enjoy This Valentine’s Day

10
2. Rogue Double Chocolate Stout

Oregon’s Rogue is well-known for its envelope-pushing beers using unique, bold flavors. Its Double Chocolate Stout is a good example of this with a recipe that includes chocolate malts, rolled oats, roasted barley, and actual chocolate. The result is a rich, creamy beer with an irresistible medley of toasted malts, sweet vanilla, and dark, flavorful chocolate. 

[$14.99, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

