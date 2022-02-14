2. Rogue Double Chocolate Stout Get It

Oregon’s Rogue is well-known for its envelope-pushing beers using unique, bold flavors. Its Double Chocolate Stout is a good example of this with a recipe that includes chocolate malts, rolled oats, roasted barley, and actual chocolate. The result is a rich, creamy beer with an irresistible medley of toasted malts, sweet vanilla, and dark, flavorful chocolate.

[$14.99, 4-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!