4. Saranac S'more Porter

The folks at Saranac have bottled the classic flavors of s’mores: brûléed marshmallow, honeyed graham cracker, and rich chocolate. It’s all made possible by a blend of brown, biscuit, caramel, and roasted malts. The result is a beer that literally tastes like a nostalgic s’more.

[$8.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

