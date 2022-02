6. Ommegang Three Philosophers Double Chocolate Get It

With a name like Three Philosophers Double Chocolate, you should have a pretty good idea of what you’re getting into with this beer. It’s a Belgian-style quadrupel with kriek and taza chocolate. This creates a memorable beer with notes of bitter chocolate, vanilla beans, and buttery caramel.

[$18.99 for a 4-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!