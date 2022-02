7. Troegs Grand Cacao Get It

This year-round offering from Troegs is brewed with chocolate malt, caramel malt, and roasted barley, along with Peruvian cacao nibs, and real vanilla. The addition of milk sugar gives it a creamy, sweet mouthfeel with notes of chocolate, toasted barley, vanilla beans, and sweet toffee.

[$10.99 for a 6-pack; totalwine.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!