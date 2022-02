8. DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus

If chocolate is a great beer flavor, wouldn’t the addition of peanut butter propel it into a different stratosphere? We think so. This chocolate peanut butter porter is well-balanced and has a great mix of roasted malts, dark chocolate, slight hop presence, and sweet, delicious peanut butter.

[$9.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

