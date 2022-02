The Best Cigars for Beginners and How to Choose One for You

2. Foundation Charter Oak Petite Corona Get It

Made by Connecticut-based Foundation Cigar Company, the Charter Oak Petite Corona was named Cigar Aficionado’s No. 1 Best Value Cigar. It’s made from Connecticut shade-grown wrappers and Nicaraguan filler, and as a petite corona, it shows that a smaller cigar can pack a spicy punch.

Length: 5.25 inches

Ring Gauge: 42

[Pack of five, $28; cigarsinternational.com]

