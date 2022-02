3. Ashton Churchill Claro Get It

Ashton’s Churchill Claro is a good pick for the beginner who just has to smoke a long, thick cigar. It serves up some spice, but it’s not overly complex, and it’s great for a couple hours of smoke.

Length: 7.5 inches

Ring Gauge: 52

[Pack of five, $57; cigarsinternational.com]

