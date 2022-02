4. My Father Le Bijou 1922 Torpedo Get It

A step up in richness and complexity, the Le Bijou 1922 Torpedo from My Father has a dark Nicaraguan wrapper and filler. It’s a good value, and a good example of a high-quality box-pressed (or square) cigar.

Length: 6 inches

Ring Gauge: 52

[Pack of five, $58; cigarsinternational.com]

