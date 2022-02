5. Padron 1964 Anniversary Series Maduro Corona Get It

The Padron 1964 Anniversary Series Maduro is a classic, though sometimes hard-to-find, cigar. When you can get your hands on one, it’s an experience. Full-bodied, dark, earthy, and complex, it has converted many a newbie into a full-on cigar geek.

Length: 6 inches

Ring Gauge: 42

[Pack of five, $58; cigarsinternational.com]

