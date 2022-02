7. Arturo Fuente Hemingway Classic Get It

One of the most sought-after cigars, the Hemingway classic is a unique offering and a great value. It’s long but thin, and it’s made with a wrapper from Cameroon and filler from the Dominican Republic.

Length: 7 inches

Ring Gauge: 46

[Pack of five, $45; cigarsinternational.com]

