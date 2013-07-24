Bully Boy Distillers White Rum

Growing up on a New England family farm that once housed a secret distillery during prohibition might give you some ideas. It certainly gave Will and Dave Willis ideas—and that’s why the two lanky, thirtysomething brothers started Bully Boy Distillers, Boston’s first craft distillery. “The rum is incredibly well textured and well suited for cocktails. It has a whiff of sugar cane and fresh cut grass – exactly what you look for in a good rum,” explains Cannon. “We use it to make a daiquiri with a little Peychaud’s Bitters, because—let’s face it—real men like pink daiquiri time-outs.” If you’re not the daiquiri type, Cannon also enjoys Bully Boy on the rocks with a citrus peel.

[$29.99/750ml; bullyboydistillers.com]