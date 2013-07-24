Death’s Door Gin

Starting from its simple botanical mix of organic juniper, fennel, and coriander, down to its base of wheat and barley, everything that goes into this gin is grown on or near Washington Island, WI, Death’s Door‘s headquarters. That amalgam of ingredients produces a spirit that packs in all of the flavors of an excellent London Dry gin, with none of the harshness. “The botanicals are restrained and delicate,” says Cannon. “Yet they’re present enough that they can easily punch through the vermouth in a classic martini.” We trust that this spirit will soon be James Bond‘s go-to. Make it yours, too—shaken, not stirred.

[$30/750ml; deathsdoorspirits.com]