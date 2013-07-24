Privateer Silver Reserve Rum

Massachusetts was a critical rum producer in the 1700s, boasting nearly 60 distilleries—and it seems as though the Bay State is experiencing a rum resurgence. “The local guys have done the best job with rums,” says Cannon. This particular version is interesting because, rather than being from pure molasses, Privateer uses a combination of molasses, brown sugar, and cane juice. “Some have compared it to the style of a rhum agricole from the French islands with some earthy funk to it. But it’s not as aggressive as most agricoles—it’s a bit more subtle.” Cannon likes it in a Bacall daiquiri. Mix 1 ½ ounces of Privateer with 1-ounce fresh blood orange juice, ½ ounce of lime juice, and ½ ounce of simple syrup. Shake and serve straight up.

[$26/750ml; privateerrum.com]