2. Trade Get it

Best for: Tasting roasters all over the U.S.

Trade racks up big numbers in the coffee subscription world, pulling more than 450 coffees from 52 roasters across the nation. Sure, it can be overwhelming, but Trade has one of the best apps to help you navigate your choice, rate what they send you, and change the delivery date. They have two main plans: Fan Favorites comprises classic blends and more universally pleasing roasts ($15.75 per bag), while Top Shelf boasts single-source options with more exploratory flavors and processing methods ($19.50 per bag). For rookies, there’s a quick quiz to help Trade dial in what you might like for your first bag.

[From $15.75 for 11 ounces; drinktrade.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!