Best for: Unusual coffee regions

Texas-based Atlas provides single-origin coffees from lesser-known locales, like the Congo and Papua New Guinea. The bags—which resemble textiles from around the globe—have notes on the beans’ origins (think altitude and how it was processed). You won’t get the same bag each time, but for those who want single-source beans they can’t find elsewhere, Atlas is a shoo-in. They’re also one of the few subscriptions that ship smaller bags—6 ounces—for those who consume less.

[From $7 for 12 ounces; atlascoffeeclub.com]

