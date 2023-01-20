5. Seattle Coffee Gear Diletta Mio Espresso Machine Get it

Designed in partnership with Seattle Coffee Gear, this Italian-engineered espresso machine is pretty easy for intermediates, with the ability to tweak things if you want to nerd out. The Proportional-Integral-Derivative (PID) controller that monitors the boiler is more accurate than a basic thermometer for fast, stable heating, with enough gauges and timers to help you keep track of espresso pulls. If you want, you can adjust the pressure. The boiler’s location helps keep the brew head, as well as the cups above, warm, and it has a separate heating element for milk frothing. A slide-out water tank means it can fit under the upper cabinet without much worry.

[$1,300; seattlecoffeegear.com]

