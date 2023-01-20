6. Oxo Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Get it

After good beans, the single most important investment you can make is a grinder. Pros universally praise burr-style grinders for their consistent results, and this one is about as simple as they come. Load the hopper, then twist it to click into one of 15 different grind sizes—from fine to coarse (for French press). Spin the dial to select the grind time and start the machine up. Bonus: It’s only 12 inches tall, great for stashing into cabinets when not in use.

[$100; oxo.com]

