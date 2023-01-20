7. Fellow Stagg XF Pour-Over Set Get it

When it comes to making coffee for one or two people on a weekend, a pour-over is a great option because it’s just hands-on enough. The premise is the same for XF Pour-Over Set as other pour-over carafes, though the execution is a bit different. Instead of a cone, Fellow uses a flat-bottom basket and paper filter that creates a thicker, more consistent bed of grounds, which slows the rate that water passes through for more coffee extraction. The carafe is double-walled to hold its temperature better than traditional glass, too.

[$99; fellowproducts.com]

