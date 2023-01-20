8. Subminimal NanoFoamer Lithium Foamer Get it

This rechargeable foamer can help turn warm milk into a silky microfoam for latte art, or simply to top a cup of coffee. Where most handheld frothers use a whisk, the Subminimal has a propeller and one or two screens, depending on how fine you want the foam. The impeller pulls milk in and forces it through the screen for uniform, tiny bubbles. A few seconds of power in a frothing pitcher is all you need to develop silky foam without a steamer.

[$57; subminimal.com]

