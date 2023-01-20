9. Ratio Six Coffee Maker Get it

The showerhead on the Ratio Six is designed to wet coffee grounds as you would with a pour-over—evenly and consistently. During the week, when pour-over might not fit the schedule, load freshly ground beans in with filtered water, then press a button. That’s it. Three lights that let you know when the coffee is blooming, brewing, and ready to pour. It takes about eight minutes to make a full pot (40 ounces or about 8 cups), or as little as two. Brew into the included stainless steel thermal carafe, through a flat bottom filter, or with an glass carafe ($45) with a more common conical filter.

[$295; ratiocoffee.com]

