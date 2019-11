Appetizers and Aperitifs Get Info

Allagash Brewing Company: White

Ease into the marathon of drinking and eating with Allagash White, a Belgian-inspired witbier with moderate alcohol and massive appeal. Made with wheat and oats, the gently tart, citrusy White has a scrubbing carbonation to clean-slate your palate after attacking the cheese plate.

[allagash.com]

