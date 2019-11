Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project: Sour Rosé

If friends and family swear they despise beer, glug Sour Rosé into their wine glasses. It’s aged in oak barrels alongside raspberries and blueberries, lending appealing fruitiness—and a pink tint—to the brightly acidic, elegantly fizzy sipper. Try it with rich cheeses and charcuterie.

[crookedstave.com]

