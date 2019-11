Dessert and After-Dinner Drinks Get It

Anchor Brewing: Old Foghorn Barleywine Style Ale

To end his night with a “little heat,” Southerleigh’s Locke likes a classic barley wine. First brewed in 1975, Anchor’s strong, sweetly warming Old Foghorn remains an enduring—and affordable—classic. The caramel-like flavors pair well with pies, or they’re just fine on their own.

