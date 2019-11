Forbidden Root: Frenetic Get Info

“An amaro beer is a lovely way to start or end the meal,” says Forbidden Root founder Robert Finkel. Try his brewery’s Frenetic, a collaboration with Fernet-Branca, which features 14 stomach-soothing herbs, including angelica and peppermint.

[forbiddenroot.com]

