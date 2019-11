Goose Island Beer Company: Bourbon County Stout Get It

Fall’s annual release Goose Island (owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev) continues to set a high bar for barrel-aged decadence. Push the pie aside and simply fill a snifter with this fudgy, spirited imperial stout aged in barrels that once held Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, and Heaven Hill bourbons.

[drizly.com]

