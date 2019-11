Main Courses and Side Dishes Get It

Brasserie Dupont: Saison Dupont

Saisons are the do-it-all heroes of Thanksgiving dinner, serving as a palate-priming aperitif or starring with turkey. Belgium’s Saison Dupont remains the style’s north star, dry, citrusy, and peppery enough to slash gravy’s richness or snuggle up to salad and vegetables.

