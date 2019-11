New Belgium Brewing Company: La Folie Get It

The fruity, vinous verve of La Folie, a wood-aged sour brown ale, is a killer contrast to a turkey’s dark, salty, and deliciously fatty bits—pass the crunchy skin, please. “If you can find a beer that has a little or a lot of oak, it can cut through the fat,” says Forbidden Root’s Mosher.

