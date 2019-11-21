Victory Brewing Company: Prima Pils Get It

Crisply refreshing pilsners are perfect for powering through a cheese course, or complementing a few salty fistfuls of nuts and crackers. Victory recently reformulated its pilsner to slightly reduce the bitterness, making the crowd-pleaser all the easier to drink. European imports such as Pilsner Urquell and Rothaus Pils Tannenzäpfle are also great options.

[drizly.com]

