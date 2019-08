Schlafly Beer Apollo’s Orbit Black Lager

Of all the new beers commemorating the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s lunar landing, this black lager is a standout. Lighter than its looks would have you believe, it’s scrumptiously roasty but still refreshing. If you’re unfamiliar with black lagers, also known as schwarzbier, this is a nice intro. The other three beers included in Schlafly’s “Lunar Lager” four-pack are also solid.