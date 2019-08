Weihenstephan Brewery 1516 Kellerbier

When this German brewery released 1516 for the first time a few years ago, it was a cult hit among American craft fans. Now it’s back and not to be missed. Nicely balanced with notes of bready malts and grains and mildly bitter hops, it’s a fine introduction to kellerbier—a traditional German style of hoppy, unfiltered lager.