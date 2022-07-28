Food & Drink

Craft Rum Is Having A Moment. Here Are 11 Amazing Bottles to Try

A bottle of Bully Boy The Rum Cooperative Volume 3
10
9 / 10

10. Bully Boy The Rum Cooperative Volume 3

Who said blends can’t be high brow? For the third volume in its limited run of craft rums, Boston-based Bully Boy Distillers offers up an intriguing blend of 12-year rums from Panama, Barbados, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic, for a striking “dessert course” rum with strong notes of crême brûlée and butterscotch. 

[$40.00; bully-boy-distillers.myshopify.com]  

