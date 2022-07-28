10. Bully Boy The Rum Cooperative Volume 3 Get it

Who said blends can’t be high brow? For the third volume in its limited run of craft rums, Boston-based Bully Boy Distillers offers up an intriguing blend of 12-year rums from Panama, Barbados, Brazil, and the Dominican Republic, for a striking “dessert course” rum with strong notes of crême brûlée and butterscotch.

[$40.00; bully-boy-distillers.myshopify.com]

