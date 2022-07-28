2. Copalli White Rum Get it

This award-winning distillery in southern Belize makes full use of its tropical location by crafting a portfolio of rums from heirloom sugar cane and pure water filtered through the rainforest canopy. Copalli also takes its sustainability to a new level by using the crushed sugar cane’s fibers as fuel for the boiler, which provides energy for the distillery. The remaining ash and post-distillation is then used to fertilize and irrigate the sugar cane fields for the next batch of rum. The resulting white rum? Smooth, bright, and with a delicate hint of tropical fruit—we suggest blending it in your favorite cocktail.

[$29.99; copallirum.com]

