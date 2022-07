3. Bumbu Crème Get it

OK, remember what we said about steering clear of the spiced, syrupy-sweet traumatic rums of our youth? Disregard that—spiced, creamy rums can actually be irresistible. Blended with rich, real dairy cream, this perfectly blended concoction is a decadent after-dinner sipper, best served chilled straight up or on the rocks.

[$37.99; bumbu.sovereignbrands.com]

