5. Seven Fathoms Cayman Islands Premium Rum Get it

The unique thing about Seven Fathoms rum is how (or rather, where) it’s aged: in containers dropped seven fathoms (42 feet) beneath the Caribbean Sea in the Cayman Islands. With unmistakable brown sugar and toffee notes and a long, spicy finish, it has all the personality you need for a fantastic rum punch.

[$39.99; caymanspirits.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!