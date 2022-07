6. Equiano Rum Get it

This unique rum is a blend of molasses rums from Barbados and Mauritius, making it the world’s first Afro-Caribbean rum. It draws its name from Olaudah Equiano, freed slave and abolitionist from the 18th century. Proceeds from every bottle sold go toward the Equiano Rum Co Foundation, which supports anti-slavery initiatives and equality projects.

[$49.99; equianorum.com]

