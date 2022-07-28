7. Dictador 20-Year Rum Get it

Third-generation rum producer and master blender Hernan Parra uses his native Colombia’s age-old traditions and tropical climate to create a luxurious spirit with an exceptional flavor profile. Soft caramel, vanilla, and smoky honey notes give way to spice and oak. Don’t you dare put this in a piña colada. Aged for a remarkable 20 years, this award-winning rum is meant to be enjoyed sip by sip all on its own.

[$64.99; dictador.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!