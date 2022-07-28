8. Privateer Rum The Queen’s Share Get it

Everything that New England-based Privateer Rum produces is fantastic, but what’s particularly “craft” and interesting about its Queen’s Share offering is the use of traditional Cognac methods of distilling and redistilling the seconds (that transitional distillate between rich hearts and bitter tails). The result is a spirit with incredible complexity and character, aged for four years in new and used American oak casks, then blended and re-barreled in neutral casks before being bottled at cask strength. The mouthfeel? Extraordinary. The notes of elderflower, vanilla, toasted almond, and nutmeg? Unforgettable.

[$47.99; privateerrum.com]

