9. Candela Mamajuana Get it

Mamajuana originated in the Dominican Republic about 500 years ago with the native Taino people. Contemporary mamajuana is what many of us would recognize as a sweet rum. Don’t panic! This isn’t the sickly-sweet stuff you find in the bargain section of your local liquor store. This beautiful Candela Mamajuana is a blend of rum, spices, and just a touch of honey.

[$29.99; drinkcandela.com]

