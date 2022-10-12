Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

2. Kástra Elión Get it

There’s no doubt about where this vodka was made—or what it was made from. If the Greek-accented blue-and-white bottle doesn’t tip you off, one whiff of the spirit will: pure, fresh olive oil, the kind you’d pour on your plate while digging into the bread basket, waiting for your spanakopita. The olives show up as both flavor, with a nice spiciness, and texture when you take a sip, yielding an oily mouthfeel that’s pleasant, and perfect for mixing. If you don’t use this to make the best dirty martini, what are you even doing?

[$55; kastraelion.com]

