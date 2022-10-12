Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

3. Altar Spirits RitualGet it
Caley Shoemaker is a vodka master: Having spent several years at the helm of Hangar 1 Vodka, she left in 2020 to start her own distillery in Santa Fe. Altar Spirits makes gin, whiskey, amaro, and other spirits, all of which are worth a taste, but the vodka stands out for its memorable flavor and mouthfeel. Distilled from malted barley—just like a single malt whiskey—Ritual vodka has a soft grassiness and creamy texture. Its distinct character is due to not just the barley, but its combined distillation in pot and column stills, a method that gives Shoemaker total control over flavor and aroma.
[$24; altarspirits.com]
