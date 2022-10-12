Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

4. Barr HillGet it
Using honey to make alcohol sounds like a great idea—all those fermentable sugars—until you realize that honey is pretty expensive compared to, say, wheat or sugar. But Vermont-based Barr Hill considers the expense worth it, committing 2,600 pounds per batch to craft a vodka that’s supple and silky and sweet as can bee. Distilled just twice to preserve the floral notes of the honey, which is gathered throughout the state, Barr Hill vodka shines in simple cocktails, like a vodka-based spin on the mojito or a vodka-rosé spritzer.
[$55; caledoniaspirits.com]
