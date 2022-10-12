Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

5. UpstateGet it
New York state is justifiably known for its apple orchards, which produce a varietals that are crisp, sweet, and tart, perfect for eating, baking—and drinking. Cider is the usual apple-based beverage, but Sauvage Distillery in Charlotteville, north of the Catskills, turns its harvest into vodka instead. Seventy to 80 apples are required for a single bottle of the twice-distilled spirit, which smells like an orchard at harvest time and boasts a full-bodied palate with dried apple flavors.
[$30; drinksauvage.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top