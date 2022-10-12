Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

6. Castle & Key Sacred SpringGet it
Since most vodkas are distilled to neutrality, the makers are content to use the cheapest grains or other ingredients they can—after all, the taste won’t carry through. Castle & Key, a craft distillery located in Frankfort, KY, could have done the same thing, but instead they’re making Sacred Spring vodka with the same mashbill as their bourbon: 73 percent corn, 10 percent rye, and 17 percent malted barley. Savvy tasters will recognize the oiliness from the corn and a soft sweetness that hints at malted barley.
[$30; castleandkey.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top