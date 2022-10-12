Best Craft Vodkas That Are Anything but Neutral

7. Polugar Classic RyeGet it
Technically not a vodka by American standards, because it falls under 40 percent ABV, this historic spirit could be considered proto-vodka. Known in Russia as “bread wine,” it’s made in pot stills—which happened to be outlawed by Czar Alexander III in 1895. Because of that, Polugar is today made in Poland on stills reproduced from 18th-century designs. The Classic Rye uses a base of 100 percent rye grain and ends up tasting like liquid bread, exactly the kind of drink that’s perfect for washing down smoked fish and salty caviar.
[$73; polugar.com]
