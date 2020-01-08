Crock-Pot Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

“Buffalo Chicken is a tailgating favorite, and for good reason. Spicy chicken just goes with beer,” offers Becky Hardin of The Cookie Rookie. Already have a sandwich on the menu? Use the meat for tacos or nachos, Hardin says.

Makes 6 servings; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 7 hours

Ingredients:

5 boneless skinless chicken breasts frozen

1 12-oz. bottle of your favorite hot sauce, divided

1 oz. packet dry ranch seasoning

1½ tbsp butter

6 toasted onion rolls or hamburger buns

4 slices cheese, optional

blue cheese dressing, optional for garnish

Ranch Fried Pickles, optional for garnish

Directions:

Place chicken breasts along with ¾ of the bottle of hot sauce and ranch seasoning into a nonstick sprayed slow cooker. Allow to cook on low for 6–7 hours or on high for 3½–4 hours. Add the butter and the remaining hot sauce, and shred chicken with forks. Stir to combine. To assemble sandwiches, place cheese and chicken on toasted bun. Top with blue cheese dressing and Ranch Fried Pickles.

