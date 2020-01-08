Crock-Pot Carnitas Tacos

This recipe from Mamá Maggie’s Kitchen is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. “This recipe for pork carnitas is perfect for game day. Dump everything in the slow cooker, then under the broiler for a few minutes. Done! Serve with salsa and sit back and enjoy the game,” says the site’s founder Maggie Unzueta.

Makes 8 servings; total cook time: 4 hours 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 lbs roasted pork shoulder

3 garlic cloves minced

1 Tbsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp oregano

1 tsp cumin

1½ cup chicken broth

8 tortillas

Directions:

Place everything in the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker on high for 4 hours, or low on 8 hours. When done, remove the meat from the slow cooker and let cool slightly. Chop the meat into tiny pieces. Spread meat evenly on an ungreased cookie sheet. Put under the broiler for 3–4 minutes, or until meat is crispy. Serve with lime, tortillas, and salsa.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!