Crock-Pot Carnitas Tacos
This recipe from Mamá Maggie’s Kitchen is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. “This recipe for pork carnitas is perfect for game day. Dump everything in the slow cooker, then under the broiler for a few minutes. Done! Serve with salsa and sit back and enjoy the game,” says the site’s founder Maggie Unzueta.
Makes 8 servings; total cook time: 4 hours 15 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 lbs roasted pork shoulder
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- 1 Tbsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- ½ tsp oregano
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1½ cup chicken broth
- 8 tortillas
Directions:
- Place everything in the slow cooker. Set the slow cooker on high for 4 hours, or low on 8 hours.
- When done, remove the meat from the slow cooker and let cool slightly.
- Chop the meat into tiny pieces.
- Spread meat evenly on an ungreased cookie sheet.
- Put under the broiler for 3–4 minutes, or until meat is crispy.
- Serve with lime, tortillas, and salsa.
