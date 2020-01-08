Crock-Pot Cheesy Potatoes

Nutritionist Sarah Schlichter, MPH, RDN, owner of Bucket List Tummy, will have you drooling for an excuse to whip up a batch of these irresistible taters. Schlichter calls them the “perfect easy recipe for Game Day.” You’re going to want to double this delicious recipe. Skip the bacon if your guests want something vegetarian.

Makes 5 servings; prep time: 10 minutes; cook time: 4 hours

Ingredients:

2 lbs baby red potatoes, washed and halved

1 lb carrots

3 Tbsp unsalted butter

2 Tbsp olive oil or avocado oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

6–8 slices bacon, cooked

1½ tsp Italian seasoning

½ tsp dried oregano

½ cup feta cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Add potatoes, carrots, butter, oil, garlic, three slices of bacon, and spices into slow cooker. Cook for 3–4 hours on high, or until potatoes and carrots are tender. Add the remaining bacon, cheese, and some parsley with about 20 minutes remaining. Garnish with feta cheese and parsley.

