Crock-Pot Creamy Onion Dip
Pamela at Brooklyn Farm Girl is a fan of whipping up this velvety dip, which only requires a handful of ingredients. For a pop of color before serving, garnish with minced parsley or dill.
Makes 12 servings; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 4 hours and 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 4 onions peeled and sliced
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 8 oz sour cream
- salt and pepper, to taste
- ½ cup mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Add onions, butter, and olive oil in Crock-Pot, and cook on high for 4 hours.
- Remove onion mixture from Crock-Pot and put in food processor along with sour cream, salt, and pepper. Pulse a few times until creamy.
- Add onion dip back into Crock-Pot, add mozzarella cheese, and mix.
- Cook for 30 minutes on low.
- Serve, dip, and enjoy!
