The Best Crock-Pot Recipes for Your Super Bowl Party

Crock-Pot Creamy Onion Dip
Crock-Pot Creamy Onion Dip

Pamela at Brooklyn Farm Girl is a fan of whipping up this velvety dip, which only requires a handful of ingredients. For a pop of color before serving, garnish with minced parsley or dill.

Makes 12 servings; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 4 onions peeled and sliced
  • 2 tbsp butter
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 8 oz sour cream
  • salt and pepper, to taste
  • ½ cup mozzarella cheese

Directions:

  1. Add onions, butter, and olive oil in Crock-Pot, and cook on high for 4 hours.
  2. Remove onion mixture from Crock-Pot and put in food processor along with sour cream, salt, and pepper. Pulse a few times until creamy.
  3. Add onion dip back into Crock-Pot, add mozzarella cheese, and mix.
  4. Cook for 30 minutes on low.
  5. Serve, dip, and enjoy!

