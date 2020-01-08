Crock-Pot Creamy Onion Dip

Pamela at Brooklyn Farm Girl is a fan of whipping up this velvety dip, which only requires a handful of ingredients. For a pop of color before serving, garnish with minced parsley or dill.

Makes 12 servings; prep time: 5 minutes; cook time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients:

4 onions peeled and sliced

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp olive oil

8 oz sour cream

salt and pepper, to taste

½ cup mozzarella cheese

Directions:

Add onions, butter, and olive oil in Crock-Pot, and cook on high for 4 hours. Remove onion mixture from Crock-Pot and put in food processor along with sour cream, salt, and pepper. Pulse a few times until creamy. Add onion dip back into Crock-Pot, add mozzarella cheese, and mix. Cook for 30 minutes on low. Serve, dip, and enjoy!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!